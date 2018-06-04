DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Oyegun Is Mad” Says APC National legal Adviser

…Saraki’s N4Billion gift has made him and Izunaso go crazy

The foolish act of deceit dramatised the outgoing national chairman of APC; Chief John Oyegun and his cohorts today in the name of inaugurating some state working committee excision at the party’s National secretariat today doesn’t not hold water as there is a court order restraining the party to stay action on issues pertaining State, LGA and ward Congresses in some states pending the determination of all law suits.

Oyegun and his cohorts will certainly run the risk of any decision which runs foul of the final decision of the court, in matters concerning the affected states, null and void and of no effect.

Only statutory delegates of APC in the affected states will participate in the forthcoming National convention slated for 23rd June.

It is obvious that Oyegun and Co are hell-bent on destroying the party before they leave having collected the whooping sum of N4billion to aide Sen. Bukola Saraki in raising delegates across states through writing fake Congress list. There plans to install Saraki as APC’s presidential candidate has failed no wonder they are working tirelessly to destroy the party.

Izunaso was promised the position of Secretary to the government of the federation if Saraki wins the 2019 presidential so he too is playing his hatchet game.

By God’s grace, Adams Oshiomole will come in this Month ofJune to rewrite all wrongs in the Party.

All these abracadabra by Oyegun and Osita as izunaso today even as numerous party faithfuls were busy demonstrating outside the party headquarters gate today, barricading most of the illegal state chairmen from having access into the National secretariat shows that their is illegality in what they did as only few that slept at Barcelona hotel (opposite the APC National secretariat) here in Wuse zone 2 had the opportunity to sneak into the secretariat as early as 6:45am this morning. It is quite shameful an act.

*Dr. Muiz Banier, SAN*

National legal Adviser, APC