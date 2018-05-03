DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the women’s FA Cup final clash between Arsenal Ladies and their Chelsea counterparts, which is scheduled to hold at Wembley on Saturday, May 5.

Meanwhile, the organizers hope the attendance will rise even higher, with sales continuing this week and on match day.

To book a place in the final, Arsenal Ladies beat Everton 2-1 at the semi-final while Chelsea had a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

The game will see a repeat of 2016 final when Danielle Carter’s goal saw Arsenal win 1-0.

Less than 33,000 watched the final two years ago, but the current record crowd for the Women’s FA Cup is 35,271 for last year’s final, which saw Manchester City beat Birmingham 4-1.

There has been a sharp rise in attendances since less than 5,000 people watched the 2013 final at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium

The biggest crowd recorded for a Women’s FA Cup final before the match moved to Wembley was 24,582 at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in 2008.

League leaders Chelsea knocked out holders Manchester City in this season’s semi-finals, while Louise Quinn scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal overcame Everton in the other last-four tie.

The Gunners have lifted the cup a record 14 times, and also won this season’s Continental Tyres Cup (League Cup), while Chelsea is bidding for their second Women’s FA Cup after winning their first in the first final to be played at the Wembley.