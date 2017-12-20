Out Of Order: Magu’s EFCC Storms Home Of Innocent Chuckwuma In Nwewi

By Adenike Lucas

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC stormed the home of Innocent Chuckwuma today.

Dr Chuckwuma, the founder of Innoson Motors is said to have been arrested in connection with an ongoing case with Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB.

But, Innoson Motors accused the bank of making wrong bank charges against it.

The Federal High Court, Ibadan Division granted that the sum of N2, 048,737,443.6K (Two Billion, Forty Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty Three Naira, Sixty Seven Kobo) should be paid to the indigenous car manufacturers.

Innoson Nigeria Ltd also secured an “ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the GT Bank from further maligning or otherwise defaming them in the words or similar words, complained of in this motion,” Ozioma Osigwe, the company spokesperson explained in a press statement released after the arrest.

The banks appeal C/694/2014 dated on the 22nd of January 2016 was dismissed on 12th May 2017. Yet, GTB has not paid any money to Innoson.

In a Twitter post, @InnosonVehicles, stated that the arrest of its boss by the EFCC, which is superintended by Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, was “illegal.”

https://twitter.com/ innosonmotors/status/ 943044472123854848

According to the company, Dr Chukwuma had no prior invitation request from the EFCC before he was bundled “like a common criminal” and arrested at his residence in Nwewi, Enugu this morning.