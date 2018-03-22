DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ourmumudondo Movement Welcomes Dapchi Girls, Says There Is No Government In Nigeria

We wish to express our heartfelt delight over the return of the schoolgirls kidnapped in Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state about four weeks ago. We also congratulate the parents of the missing girls who have been wallowing in grief for the past four weeks. May this moment of bliss never turn sour for them again.

We wish to state, however, that we are totally dissatisfied with the way and manner in which the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies in the country handled the kidnapping that happened in Dapchi. It is disheartening that while nobody has been held responsible for the unfortunate incident, the Federal Government has continued to treat the Boko Haram sect with kid gloves.

It is unacceptable that despite the fact that about five girls were killed among the 110 kidnapped from Dapchi, the Federal Government and the security agencies have shown zero sense of keenness in ensuring that the terrorists who perpetrated this act are brought to book. Instead, the Boko Haram insurgents were granted unopposed access to parade themselves as heroes within Dapchi. The pronounced laxity with which the authorities allowed Boko Haram free access to abduct and return the girls within Dapchi unchallenged suggests a precarious complicity of the Federal Government and the security agencies in the protraction of the bane called Boko Haram in Nigeria.

The OurMumuDonDo Movement wishes to emphasize that the Nigerian people desire a lot better than a government that is complacent with terror while millions of innocent citizens suffer from the wrath of untamed barbarians.

In conclusion, therefore, it is imperative that the Federal Government and the security agencies sincerely, dutifully, and frontally engage and wipe-out the extremely harmful flames of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

–

SIGNED:

Adebayo Raphael

FOR: OurMumuDonDo

Deji Adeyanju

FOR: Concerned Nigerians

Ariyo Dare Atoye

For: Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy

Bako Abdul Usman

For: Campaign For Democracy

Moses Paul

FOR: MAD Connect