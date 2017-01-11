Information available to 247ureports.com indicate that the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has become one of the arrowheads coordinating the mega-party formation in the south east geo-political zone. Gathered information indicates the former governor who was the leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], has launched a broad coordination exercise of south east politicians from his mother’s compound at his village, Agulu in Anambra State.

Chief Peter Obi, of recent, has been holding consultations with high profile politicians of the south east extraction at his mother’s home in Agulu. The meetings are reported to be in preparation for the upcoming mega-party that has been in the works behind the scenes against the 2019 presidential elections – where the presidency had already indicated interest in a re-election bid. Peter Obi is believed to be angling for a possible vice presidential position likely behind a presidential candidate as Abubakar Atiku.

The mega-party proponents are coming from across the political spectrum that includes personalities from the All Progressive Congress [APC], APGA, PDP and other smaller political parties. Although the mega party remains in its formative stage, Peter Obi is quoted as promising victory at the polls come 2019. He has promised the people who attended the meetings at his mother’s residence that the mega party will stop Buhari or anybody else who comes in the way in 2019. The purpose of the meetings is stop Buhari in 2019.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi latest political bravado comes against the heels of an embarrassing public rejection by the people of his home town, Agulu on the day of December 30, 2016 as the Agulu Town Union assembled to elect their new President General at the town hall. Peter Obi had called on the town to elect his candidate – multi-millionaire business partner of his by the name Chris Ejike Imoka, CEO of Chrisejiks. With his introduction of Chris Imoka, Peter Obi commenced distribution of N1million to select villages of Agulu town. He told the village heads the N1million was for youth empowerment. He also chose groups in the town and doled out N4million each. An estimated N25million was shared by Peter Obi twenty four hours [24hours] before the election. This was confirmed by Mbuze Agulu.

Unfortunately for Peter Obi and his candidate, the people of Agulu rudely rejected the attempt on Peter Obi. One of the community member spoke angrily at Peter Obi at the town hall on election day concerning the money distributed to the villages as a mark of disrespect to the town and people of Agulu. “Look at our general hospital that you promised to work on. You did nothing and now you are sharing us money“. Other speakers spoke of their displeasure with the manner money was share to buy votes. Peter Obi who observed the mood of the crowd, left the venue before the election. The Agulu people elected Andy Orakwalu, a former civil servant as their new President General [PG]. Interestingly, the new PG did not share money to the villages to secure his victory but he was Governor Willie Obiano’s candidate.