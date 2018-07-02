Our Leaders Have Failed Us – Bauchi Youth Group
From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi
The Bauchi Youth Political Hotspot has challenged the youth across the country to seize the opportunity created by the signing of the Not Too Young To Run bill into law and seek for various offices in the 2019 general elections.
A member of the group, Hisham Yusuf Joda, stated this while addressing newsmen at a Press Conference held in Bauchi organized by an International Organization called Leadtots.
Leadtots is a human development company facilitating diverse range of coaching, mediation and other forms of human development services for young people, professionals and communities.
Leadtots works in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy, USA, to develop leadership capacities for Student Union Leaders of Tertiary Institutions in the North-East in a project called DE Watson Leadership Academy.
Joda, a Senator representing Faculty of Education, Student Union Government of Abubabakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, said that the call for the youth in the country to rise up and run for political offices is imperative in view of the fact thatthe current crop of leaders who are old have failed the Nigerian Youth.
He pointed out that it is worrisome that Nigerian politicians have refused to give way to the younger ones who constitute majority in the country.
Joda said that the Nigerian Youth are tired of being ruled by the elderly who have run out of ideas because “there is nothing on ground to show for their being in power.”
He said: “We are worried because these elders have been in power for long and they keep recycling themselves, they have refused to give way to the youths.
“But with the signing of the Not Too Young To Run bill into law by President Buhari, the time has come for us to rise up, as youth, and take over power from these old politicians because they have very little to over us.”
He regretted that it is rather unfortunate that all the politicians think about is just themselves and their families.
The Student Union Leader called on politicians to stop destroying the future of the youths by using them as thugs during elections.
“As a group, we feel very worried that the youths who are potential leaders are being used as thugs before, during and after elections.
“They are destroying the future of the country because when they give the youths money to cause violence during elections, they are not only destroying them but destroying the country.
“It is not fair for politicians to keep using and dumping the youths as if we have no future. The unfortunate thing is that they don’t use their own children for such violence but they rather use children of the poor.
“It is regrettable that they (politicians) think only of themselves and their families, they don’t have us at heart,” he lamented.