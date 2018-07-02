A member of the group, Hisham Yusuf Joda, stated this while addressing newsmen at a Press Conference held in Bauchi organized by an International Organization called Leadtots.

Leadtots is a human development company facilitating diverse range of coaching, mediation and other forms of human development services for young people, professionals and communities.

Leadtots works in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy, USA, to develop leadership capacities for Student Union Leaders of Tertiary Institutions in the North-East in a project called DE Watson Leadership Academy.

Joda, a Senator representing Faculty of Education, Student Union Government of Abubabakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, said that the call for the youth in the country to rise up and run for political offices is imperative in view of the fact thatthe current crop of leaders who are old have failed the Nigerian Youth.

He pointed out that it is worrisome that Nigerian politicians have refused to give way to the younger ones who constitute majority in the country.