DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Otedola Is Tinubu’s Candidate

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has been urged to field Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode as its automatic candidate ahead of the 2019 elections in the state. A group known as the PDP New Youth Circuit made the call in Abuja on Wednesday following the reports of a feud between Governor Ambode and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that has seen the party’s leader reportedly backing another candidate in the race.

The group made exceptions to the reports that the party has offered the ticket to oil businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola, who has reportedly been offered the party’s automatic ticket. The group’s spokesman, Mr. Williams Oladipo alleged that Femi Otedola was the alternative candidate for Tinubu and he has decided to use him as a bait to lure the cash strapped party in the state. The group says Ambode is the most realistic option to reclaim Lagos state for the People’s Democratic Party.

Williams said: “Ambode should be embraced by the PDP. Having the governor of Nigeria’s most important state will bolster our party’s chances in the 2019 general elections as we seek to remove the failed government of Muhammadu Buhari. The party must not throw away this chance to consolidate its effort to take back power in 2019.”

He said Mr. Otedola was a fine candidate but not what the party needs now. The group reminded the party that the PDP in Lagos has been weakened following the defections of former Minister, Musuliu Obanikoro and party chairman Salvador to the APC.

“Ambode will bring people and a government machinery behind him, that is what we need now,” the group said.