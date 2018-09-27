DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Osun Rerun: Timi Frank Condemns Security Siege On Polling Units

Reports from Osun state reveals that there is a heavy presence of security agents at the polling units at the ongoing re-run governorship elections in Osun state.

This action has elicited condemnation from stakeholders including former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, in his reaction to 247UReports, condemned in strong terms, the illegal use of police, military personnel and other security agencies to lay siege on polling centres where the Osun Governorship rerun election is billed to take place today.

According to Comrade Frank, observers and media houses on ground in the affected polling units have been barred from accessing the polling centres by security operatives who have openly told them that their presence is not required at the voting points.

“The prevention of observers and journalists from the polling stations is the end game of a desperate ruling APC to rig today’s rerun elections”, he said.

“Chaos and anarchy looms if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refuses close observation of the voting process in tandem with international best practices in conducting elections”, he added.

“The poll of 22nd September was adjudged relatively peaceful and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the elections having scored the highest votes and certified the mandatory win in two-third of the state. Yet, the APC prevailed on INEC to declare the elections inconclusive”.

Speaking further, he stressed that, “The world can now see the desperation of the APC to rig the Osun elections with the help of security agencies, INEC officials and other ad-hoc staff in Osun”.

“Nigerians and especially the people of Osun will not take kindly to the violation of the freedom to freely exercise their franchise during the rerun”.

“We know the APC is poised to rig the rerun elections, but lovers of democracy all over the world must speak up to right this abnormality and by extension prevent a looming chaos and anarchy in Osun State should APC use the agents of state to rig itself back to the Osun government house”.