Following his post on Facebook in which he allegedly insulted his constituency, a member of House of the Representatives, Hon. Wole Oke, representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State in the National Assembly, in now in serious trouble.

A group of youths in in Ijebu Ijesa on Friday passed “a vote of no confidence and also declared him persona non grata”, saying he had insulted the sensibilities of his people.

They have also commenced plots to recall him from the National Asembly “because he has failed us.”

The legislator was said to have in his Facebook post, boasted about a N7.5 million ‘donation’ at the Egboro Day which he made to the people of Ijebu Ijesa.

He reportedly insinuated that the people of Ijebu Ijesa had no real value because their love for him was premised on his cash gifts to them.

“Can someone love Egboro land more better than me?”, part of the Facebook post read.

But spokesperson of the youths, Damilare Adeniyi accused Oke of disrespect “which brazenly insults the sensibilities of the people of Ijebu Ijesa Land.”

He said, “We are shocked by the public post of Wole Oke, member representing Oriade/Obokun in the House of Representatives on his Facebook platform just recently. We make bold to say that the people of Ijebu Ijesa are not beggars and do not sell out affection or love for money.

“Our people are honourable even if Mr. ‘Honourable’ has dishonoured them publicly, bringing insults and ridicule to our leaders, parents and hardworking youths. We also want Wole Oke to wake up from his slumber. Egboro land is blessed with so many great men and women who have selflessly contributed to its development and continue to do so.

“These are great men and women who are not interested in buying the love and affection of the people but are driven by a noble heart and sincere intentions. We will soon commence moves to recall him and declare his seat vacant.”

Adeniyi said Oke ‘s claims on Facebook was a proof that what ever he does for the society was not selfless but “borne out of a desire to purchase the peoples goodwill for his electoral successes and ego.”

He said, “It is truly disappointing to see a representative of the people quantify their affections so, and undermine their feelings. The people of Egboro land have done absolutely nothing to be treated this way. It is our considered opinion that Wole Oke should very quickly tender a public apology to the people. I will personally write a letter to the Kabiesi of Ijebu and other leaders to ensure we don’t continue to take such insults from politicians again.

“Let it be clear to Hon. Wole Oke that we the youths of Ijebu Ijesa do not recognise him again as we are irritated by his insults on us and our people. There is no knowing how else he wrongly perceives our people or what this perception will lead him to do.

“In fact, what he personalises as a donation may be little out of the entitlement of our constituency. Is it that the donation was made from his constituency money belonging to the peoples or that he made the contributions from his personal purse?

“We simply refuse to identify with Wole Oke henceforth. His Facebook post has revealed his sinister mind and how he sees us all. We refuse to be objectified and quantified for ego and personal gains.”