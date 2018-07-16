Osun APC Youth Leaders Caution Oshiomhole Over Direct Primary

Ahead of primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holding on Thursday, July 19th in Osun State, youth leaders across thirty Local Government Areas and one area office in the State have urged Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to drop its plan of using direct primaries also known as Option A4.

The youths, under the aegis of forum of APC youth leaders also reiterated that Osun West Senatorial District should be allowed to produce the candidate of the party in the September 22 governorship election.

These pleas were contained in a petition signed by twenty-four youth leaders in the state and was sent to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole through the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni.

The petition, dated 14th July, 2018, and made available to Newsmen in Abuja on Monday, stressed that the party should go ahead with the delegate system to pick the gubernatorial candidate as done in Kogi, Edo, Ondo and Anambra States.

The petition partly read, “We, the undersigned Osun All Progressive Congress forum of Local Government Youth Leaders, wish to call the attention of National Leaders to the current insinuation being championed by a smaller unit of the party to organize an open balIot system otherwise known as option A4.

“Our position is dear, the party should go ahead with the delegate system to pick the gubernatorial candidate as done in Kogi, Edo, Ondo, and Anambra States and recently in Ekiti State.”

The party youths warned that the party should not jettison the zoning arrangement if it wants the peaceful co-existence with the party, arguing that since 1999, Osun West has not produced anybody for the coveted seat.

“Moreover, in order to allow the peaceful co-existence to continue and the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, West Senatorial Zone of Osun should be allowed to produce the next governor.

“Since the return of Democracy in 1999, Central Senatorial District has occupied the post for eleven and a half years (1999-2010). East Senatorial District where the present governor hails from will complete their eight years uninterrupted tenure.

“In view of the above facts, the West Senatorial District should be allowed to present the flag bearer of the party with a view to winning the forth coming election,” it added.

Those who signed the petition from Osun Central include: Ibraheem Wasiu (Orolu), Abiona Wasiu (Olorunda), Dada Busayo (Ifelodun), Adebisi Isiaka (Odo-Otin), Adeyeye Oluwaseun (Boluwaduro), Abegunde Micheal (Ifedayo) and Oyeniran Abiodun (Ila).

Those who signed from Osun West are: Ogunkunle Lukuman (Ede North), Ajuwon Abiodun (Ede South), Lawal Razaq (Ejigbo), Kasimu Akanmu (Egbedore), Muraina Tirimisiyu (Iwo) Falade Abidemi (Ola-Oluwa), Adesina Muniru (Ayedire), Bamidele Abiola (Irewole), Tunde Boladale (Isokan) and Olatidoye Lawrence (Ayedaade).

Others from Osun East include: Fasusi Phillip (Ilesa West), Segun Ajayi (Atakunmosa West), Femi Samson (Atakunmosa East), Ifeoluwa Arowolo (Oriade) Iseoluwa Omole (Obokun), Adebayo Jide (Ife North), Oladipupo Sunday (Ife Central), Olagbaju Tajudeen (Ife East), Oyewole Adeyinka (Area Office) and Abidoye Folorunso (Ife South).