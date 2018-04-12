DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Osodieme Builds House For Widow

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme)is taking her NGO, Caring Family Ehancement Initiative (CAFÉ) programme to two communities in Anambra State today. She will be at Ugbenu Awka North Local Government Area to commission CAFÉ Market toilet built at Afor Ugbenu for the use of men and woman of community. The project is her pet programme to promote hygiene and healthy environment as well as stop Open Defecation.

Osodieme will also visit Umuanum Nibo in Awka South Local Government to commission a 3-Bedroom bungalow built free for a widow in the community. The excited widow will receive keys to the house and also make use of water from CAFÉ Borehole project sited nearby.