Published On: Thu, Jun 7th, 2018

Osinbajo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

The helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reportedly made a forced landing a few seconds after take-off.

According to The Nation, Osinbajo had been in the college on Thursday for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.

The helicopter reportedly conveyed Osinbajo to the graduation ceremony.

Upon take-off after the ceremony, The Nation says, the white chopper with yellow and blue stripes could not ascend beyond the tree level before it started emitting thick fumes and quickly landed on the same spot a few seconds after take-off.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, had already departed from the venue with their respective convoys.

Osinbajo later left the college by road.

