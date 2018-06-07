DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Osinbajo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reportedly made a forced landing a few seconds after take-off.

According to The Nation, Osinbajo had been in the college on Thursday for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.

The helicopter reportedly conveyed Osinbajo to the graduation ceremony.