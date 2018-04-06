DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Osinbajo, Ministers, Others Storm Anambra For SMES Clinic

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday lead ministers and heads of ministerial departments to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic to Onitsha, Anambra state as part of Federal Government efforts to make industrial sector the engine room of the economy.

The clinic, organized by the office of the Vice President in conjunction with Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA) and the state government, would also witness 11 federal agencies that play roles in facilitating growth of the small and medium scale businesses in attendance.

Briefing newsmen in Awka, the chairman and managing director of ASBA chief Clement Chukwuka said the event would offer SMEs the opportunity to solve problems they encounter in the day to day running of their businesses as both Osinbajo and agencies that facilitate their businesses will be on hand to offer solutions to their problems.

He said no fewer than 10,000 enterprises which registered with the government have been assembled to show -case their products and sieze the opportunity to have any problem bothering them trashed by either the Vice President or agencies concerned with their enterprise.

Chukwuka explained that the two day clinic which will hold at All Saints Cathedral field, Onitsha was initially slated for July last year but had to be shifted forward because of the governorship election that held in November.

He spoke about the outlook of the clinic saying: “It will feature display of products and all the federal agencies will have their stands.

“The central theme is to better the operations of this sector as the engine room of the Nigerian economy.

“Federal Government delegation will be led by the Vice President. It will be an avenue for interaction, problem solving for micro and small enterprises group because all the federal agencies in the two day exhibition have something to impact on the small enterprises through credit scheme.

“The VP will be on ground to offer explanations on issues of interest because all the agencies will be on ground to explain areas of interest; for instance if the problem is funding, the Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria will be on ground to solve those issues.

“It is now easy to meet all the agencies involved in micro, small and medium enterprises in one place”.

Chukwuka also explained that the clinic is nation -wide for viable enterprises which is as a result of government resolve to diversify the economy

“But in the present case it will be an avenue to show-case goods and services being produced in Anambra State under the medium, small and micro enterprises,” he added.