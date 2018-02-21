DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Osinbajo, Ministers, Others At FEC Meeting Presided Over By Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary General of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Federal Ministers including Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri and Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma were in attendance.

Minister of Mines and Steel Dr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of State Petroleum Resources Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, among others were also at the meeting.

