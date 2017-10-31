Osinbajo in Bayelsa, says elites, religious leaders frustrating anti-graft war

…Bayelsa is blessed – Adeboye. Oritsejafor

…I’m glad the Ecumenical Centre came through me, says Dickson

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday came hard on elites, including religious leaders across Geo-political zones for their inability to assist in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

He accused the political, business and religious leaders of selfishness, saying they refused to make sacrifices, either in service or self-restraint.

The Vice President, represented by the Aso Rock Chaplain, Seyi Joseph, said these in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, during the dedication and commissioning of the 10,000 seater Ecumenical Centre, constructed by the administration of Henry Seriake Dickson.

The edifice was dedicated by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and witnessed by a former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and founder of the Warri-based World of Life Bible Church (WLBC), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who said, “Bayelsa State is blessed.”

At the event, Adeboye who read the Book of Psalms 122 vs 1, prayed that Bayelsa state would continue to grow from glory to glory.

The cleric said he was glad when Dickson told him he was going to build a house for God.

He said, “This is definitely a magnificent building and we thank God for it. What makes a house important is not the building, it’s not the furniture. What distinguishes one house from the other is the owner. When a rich man builds a house all he can call the house is a mansion. A smaller house built by a king is a palace. It is the owner of the house that determines its importance. “There is only one house in the whole world where the joy of everybody can be full. Those in the building will never know sorrow again. The power of healing is in the house, the physician above all.” Adeboye also revealed how the governor and his wife, Rachel came some years ago for blessing during the times of trial, adding however that today, the couple have been blessed with quadruplets. “They came some years ago for blessing and fruits of the womb. When the First Lady cane to me, I prayed for her and her husband.. I am glad that today, they have quadruplets”, he stated.

Dickson who led the praise and worship session in thanksgiving, thanked God for giving him the privilege of building a place of worship for Him. He gave thanks to Adeboye, describing him as a universal pillar of faith, saying he was not meant to step out of the RCCG but decided to come to Bayelsa. Dickson who thanked Osinbajo for sending the chaplain of the Aso Villa chapel, also commended Oritsejafor who, out of his busy schedule, came to with SSS the event, at a time he was preparing for the anniversary of his church.

According to Osinbajo, corruption, tribalism, religion and other parochial tendencies remain impediments to the growth of Nigeria as a nation.

He said, “Permit me, then to make a concluding submission. It is my view that the Nigerian elite – political, business and religious – regardless of faith and ethnicity, think alike, and are driven by largely similar motivations. The elite are usually self-centred, selfish and unprepared to make the sacrifices either in service or self-restraint that leaders of successful communities must make.

“Playing the religious or ethnic card when necessary so as to get the masses in line is the grossly cynical default of our elite. However, the most poignant point to note is that, when you look at any list of alleged perpetrators of a heinous case of corruption, all tribes ethnicities and religions are well represented.

“In other words, high level corruption knows no religion or ethnicity. The conspirators include Christians and Muslims from all the Geo-political zones. They are in government, legislature, judiciary and the press. They are United, protect each other, fight for each other’s and are prepared to go down together. They are one tribe, indivisible, regardless of diversity. It is this tribe that confuse the arguments for change in society…Nigeria’s greatest battle is the Jane to bring integrity and accountability to public service and the private sector.

To build a new Nigeria, Osinbajo canvassed a new tribe of men and women of all faith, tribe and ethnicity who are committed to a country administered on high values of integrity, hard work, justice and patriotism.