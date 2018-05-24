DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Osinbajo Applauds Ganduje For Training Over 1000 Youths

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday applauded Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state for the training of over 1000 youths in modern volcanizing and tricycle Mechanics.

The Vice President who was on a one day working visit to The state to flag off the youth training empowerment program, said the 21st century training would further transform and enhance the future of the Nigerian youths.

According Osinbanjo, “this is a unique initiative by governor ganduje which would help to further build the capacity of the youths not only in Kano but across the country as it would motivate other state governments to emulate such training programme”

“I want you to see the capacity training as an opportunity for you to contribute to the society positively”

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje said that the Kano state government embarked on such trainings drawing participants across the 44 local government as a way of making the youths self reliant.

He however, assured the trainees, that at the end of their empowerment training, the state government would support them with take off funds and technical tools needed for a start up.

On his part, the state Commissioner of information Comrade Muhammad Garba, Chairman of the empowerment scheme said that 560 volcanizers and 440 tricycle mechanics were trained by the Simba an Indian tricycle manufacturing industry.