Oshiomhole Swears Imo APC Chair

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has sworn in Mr Daniel Madueke Nwafor as the new party chairman in Imo State amid court injunction obtained by one of the factions in the leadership tussle.

Oshiomhole, who spoke after administering the oath of office to the new state chairman, charged him to carry all members along in the operations of the party.

He pledged to work with Governor Rochas Okorocha to ensure that varied interests were integrated into the new party structure ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Reacting, Nwafor, who promised to be impartial in handling the affairs of the party, said the ceremony did affect the court ruling.

Source: Daily Trust