Oshiomhole: Defectors Are Big Masquerades Without Electoral Value

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, Tuesday in Abuja described members of the party in the National Assembly who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as big masquerades without electoral value.

Oshiomhole, who made this scathing remarks in the State House in a swift reaction to the defection of 15 senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives from APC, claimed that the president got higher votes than the defectors in their constituencies at the 2015 polls.

According to him, Nigerians will go to the poll very soon and the outcome will reveal clearly that the defectors do not constitute any threat to APC.

He said defectors were those who cannot adjust to the change being championed by the APC government.

15 APC senators defected to PDP on Tuesday. In the House of Representatives, 33 members dumped the party for PDP, while four others from from APC joined ADC.

Source: ThisDay