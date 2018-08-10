DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Oshiomhole Asks APC Senators To Impeach Saraki

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has called for the impeachment of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Oshiomhole made the call on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The APC National Chairman, who had initially said it was expected that Saraki would leave his position after defecting, urged APC senators to explore legal means for the Senate President’s impeachment.

He also accused Saraki of anti-party activities while in the APC and of intentionally delaying the passage of the 2018 budget, to frustrate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to develop critical infrastructure in the country.

Oshiomhole made the call for Saraki’s impeachment barely two weeks after the Senate President announced his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On July 31, Senator Saraki said he was leaving the ruling party after extensive consultations and efforts to ensure a harmonious existence in the APC proved futile.

His defection had sparked mixed reactions from the APC and PDP camps, although the ruling party said the wave of defection would not affect their chances of victory in the coming elections.

While the APC had earlier asked Saraki to resign his position as the President of the Senate, the party reiterated its call on Wednesday.

In a statement by the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC claimed that the Senate President lacked the moral ground to retain the position after his defection to the PDP.

The statement had read in part, “We reiterate our call for the Senate President to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate ground to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP.

“Going by the popular axiom, the majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say.”

Source: Channels