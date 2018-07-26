DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Chapter, has formally welcomed Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom into its fold saying his coming back will boost the strength of the party.

Governor Samuel Ortom had dumped his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC and defected to the PDP with 13 Local Government Chairmen and 276 Councillors, yesterday.

In a welcome statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, Benue PDP, under the leadership of Sir John Ngbede, said Ortom’s defection to the party is home coming and will definitely boost the strength of the party.

The statement recalled that Governor Ortom is a former State and National official of the PDP, having served variously as State Secretary, State Deputy-Chairman in Benue, as well as National Auditor, but left the party in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

“His coming back into our fold, therefore, is an home-coming, one which has, no doubt, increased the membership strength of our great party, and in line with our cardinal objective to maintain continual membership growth, this is a welcome development”.

It described the ongoing defections of politicians into the PDP is a reflection of the party’s quality as the most attractive and viable political platform ahead of the 2019 general elections adding that it is a platform which offers Nigerians the best guarantees for a return to good governance and true practice of democracy.

“It is our assurance to the Benue State governor that it remains the general principle of the party that as a member, he is guaranteed rights and privileges entitled him under the party’s constitution, same as there are obligations prescribed to him therein.

“Our adherence to the democratic best practices of Inclusive Participatory Internal Democracy has united the PDP membership and leadership in the state towards the goal of recapturing power at the 2019 elections, and it is our expectation that Gov. Ortom, as an experienced former party official, will key into this existing template in the overall best interests of the party”, the party said.