Ortom Visits Late Ukuma’s Family

From Msughshima Andrew

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom today visited the family of the deceased Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Benue State Council, Mr. David Ukuma.

Governor Ortom, during te visit, consoled the bereaved family saying it was unfortunate that Mr. Ukuma died shortly after he was elected the chairman of NUJ in the state.

He said that he was being briefed by his aides even when Mr. Ukuma was on admission stressing that he died because God willed it to happened at this particular time.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss just as he also promised that government would not abandon the family in their trying time.

Speaking on behalf of the council, State Vice Chairman of NUJ, Mr Kajo Martins expressed thanked Governor Ortom for his show of concern while the late Ukuma was on admission.

He noted that if it were for the sake of finances, the late Ukuma would have survived.

Mr Kajo described the late NUJ chairman as a young man who had a lot of prospects stressing however that humans lack the authority to question God’s decision.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Nguwasen Ukuma, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation to the Governor for coming personally to condole with the family.