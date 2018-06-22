DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ortom Supporters Constitute Ward Campaign Committees Ahead of 2019

Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

In preparation to re-elect Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Engr Benson Abounu come 2019, major stakeholders and supporters of the duo have constituted campaign committees in the 276 council wards in the state.

The committees tagged Ortom/Abounu Support Movement 2019 were constituted across the State yesterday with the objective to canvass grassroots support for the re-election of Governor Ortom and his Deputy, Engr Abounu next year.

The committees placed emphasis on the greater participation of youths and women and constituted wings for the two groups.

They comprise of 35 members headed by a Ward Cordinator who is supported by a deputy and several other positions including Treasurer, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Financial Secretary, Legal Adviser, Public Relations Officer, Women and Youth leaders who all have deputies.

Others are Welfare Secretary, six ex-officio members and five elders for each ward.

In constituting the committees the stakeholders took into consideration appropriate zoning of the positions as well as fair representation of all sections of the ward, interests and groups.

Local government and state committees will be constituted subsequently.