Ortom Raises Concern Over Fresh Killings, Influx Of Cattles

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has raised fresh concerns over herdsmen attacks saying three new victims have been killed last week in Guma local government area by the herdsmen.

The Governor also raised an alarm that there has been influx of over one million cattle into the state after the launch of the military exercise, Ex. Ayem A kpatuma.

Ortom spoke today, at the grave site of 73 victims of Fulani herdsmen attack buried on January 11, 2018 in Makurdi where he took Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, and his wife, Pastor Becky Enenche, when they paid him a condolence visit.

The Governor appealed to the military to flush out the invaders so that the over 160,000 displaced people who were in eight camps could return to their homes.

He stated that more than 60 people have been killed since the mass burial with three of the victims killed last week in Guma local government area by the herdsmen.

Earlier, Pastor Enenche had anointed the land as a symbol to signify the breaking of its yoke saying the burial would also connote the internment of government and security failure, impunity, Jihadist agenda and all forms of evil in the country.

He prayed for God’s justice and judgment against the killers and their sponsors throughout the country and charged the earth to rise up against them.