summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Sat, Sep 1st, 2018

Ortom Picks PDP Nomination Form, Thanks Supporters

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Ortom Picks PDP Nomination Form, Thanks Supporters

Ortom Picks PDP Nomination Form, Thanks Supporters

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2019 Benue State governorship election.

The Governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket for the coming election.

He also appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Polls

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe

Search in The Site

Pin It