Ortom Picks PDP Nomination Form, Thanks Supporters

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2019 Benue State governorship election.

The Governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket for the coming election.

He also appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them.