Ortom Officially Assumes Leadership Of Benue PDP

From Msughshima Andrew , Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has officially assumed leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state.

Handing over the party leadership to Ortom in Government House, in Makurdi, today, the state chairman of the party, Chief John Ngbede announced that from today, Governor Samuel ortom becomes the leader of the party.

Ngbede who expressed joy that the PDP is moving stronger on daily basis said “We are handing over the leadership and welfare of the party to you because we are confidence you can take care it. We have come together to integrate everyone and from today, no more Ortom PDP, Suswam PDP or David Mark PDP but only one PDP family under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom.

He urged every members to ckntribute their quota to ensure the party move forward saying there is no sacrifice too big to ensure the PDP wins the 2019 elections.

Also speaking, Senator David Mark, said with this handover of thw oarty leadership ti Ortom, he can confidently address him as Benue State Governor.

According to him, the gathering of a harmonized body of the PDP has restored the confidence the party use to have in the past and is a sign that the party will surely win the 2019 elections.

He announced that certain changes were made to unite the PDP before handing over the party structure to the governor and urged him to make the amendments to the structure so that those coming in can have a feeling that they also belong to the party.

He said the party also set up an 11 man integration committee to ensure proper harmonization of the party from the ward to state level.

He urged them to go back home and elect the three-man delegates at the ward level making sure that all stakeholders participate to avoid rancour.

“The larger picture is to win the 2019 election at all levels beginning from the presidential to the last levels. In the spirit of brotherhood, we have brought the party together and we want to ensure victory at the polls come 2019.

Announcing the changes made in the party, former State Governor Gabriel Suswam states that Governor Ortom is allowed to make an input in the party structre to make him comfortable with what is happening at the state secretariat.

Governor Samuel Ortom was given the chances to fill in candidates in the positions of Deputy State Chairman, Secretary of the party, Organizing Secretary, Treasurer, Youth leader, Financial Secretary, Deputy Legal Adviser among other positions.

Suswan said they also agreed that those leaving the party secretariat will be given government appointment with immediate effect.

“For us, it is a win win situation. We want everyone to accept it in good faith and work together to move the party forward,” he added.

Accepting the party leadership, Governor Samuel Ortom noted that there is more to gain doing politics without bitterness.

“It has always been said that in politics, there is no permanent friends or permanent enemy. Today, we have looked at the interest of Benue state and have come together as one. I plead that this unity be sustained and Benue will be better for it.

“Our coming together has consummate the unity and I respect the leaders of the party in the state for the wisdom they brought to bear to see us where we are today. Thank God we finally resolved all issues.

He expressed his will to make the party stronger just as he pledged a level playing ground for all aspirants to participate in the forthcoming elections.

He said everyone should work assiduously to ensure the party wins in 2019 saying “there are several opportunities if we win, so whatever will be a challenge should be sacrificed.

“I have accepted the mantle of leadership bestowed on me but I would need your support. I want to be a servant leader. A leader for all. Call me to take coreections if you see me derail so that together we can succeed”.

To other aspirants, he enjoined them to join forces with him to enable him complete his remaining four years just as he pledged to provide a leadership that everyone will appreciate.