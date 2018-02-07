DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ortom Lifts Curfew On Gboko

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday announced the lifting of the curfew on Gboko town.

He made the announcement at a meeting he held with leaders of the Benue Motorcycle Association across the state and heads of security agencies at the Benue Peoples House.

Governor Ortom reiterated his condemnation of the killings at the Gboko motorpart but maintained that the victims were not Fulani people as reported in some quarters.

The Governor insisted that the criminals who carried out the condemnable act should be apprehended and prosecuted.

He urged the people not to take the laws into the hands but to report infringements on their rights to the appropriate authorities.

In a press sratement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, the Governor expressed appreciation to the Motorcycle Association for their pledge to assist in tackling the security challenges in the state.

It could be recalled that a dusk to dawn curfew was imposed on Gboko town on 31st January, 2018, following security threats in the area.