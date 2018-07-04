DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ortom Lauds MUTA For Being Worthy Ambassadors

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has commended the Mutual Union of Tiv in America, MUTA, for being good ambassadors of the Tiv people and for speaking against the massacre of their kith and kin back home.

He made the commendation today at the Benue Peoples House during a courtesy call on him by a representative of MUTA, Professor Kwaghdoo Atsor Bosua who said she came to solicit assistance for the annual health program of the organization.

Governor Ortom said the medical outreach by the union which is targeted at catering for Internationally Displaced Persons, IDPs, was apt, saying the IDPs deserve medical help more than any other group in the state.

While assuring them of government support, he said the health and humanitarian services provided by the organization were a demonstration of love, patriotism and support to the Tiv nation.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Professor Bosua said they were in the state to provide six days of medical services to IDPs in the camps.

While requesting for logistics and accommodation for members of the the health team, she also extended invitation to Governor Ortom to attend the forthcoming MUTA convention in August this year in Houston Texas.