From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, on Monday installed 10 Newly Selected First Class Chiefs (Stool) in the traditional institution of Benue State.

Governor Ortom also presented the new Chiefs with staff of office at the maiden official Installation/Coronation ceremony held at IBB square, in Makurdi

Ortom charged them not to put themselves first where their personal interests conflict with their traditional duties.

He urged them to avoid acts of impartiality, nepotism and favoritism and exhibit transparency in all their dealings with their subjects and also to promote harmony, understanding, good neighbourliness, fair mediation of conflicts so as to maintain peace, order and development of their domain.

He told the royal fathers to encourage their people to embrace the rule of law at all times just as he warned members of the public not to do anything that would aggravate further crisis in the state or attempt to take innocent lives.

According to him, “Benue people are not fighting tribal or religious fight with anybody but we are fighting for fairness and justice and we cannot achieve it with repraisals. Repraisals will make our people living in other places objects of ridicule and attcks.

“l urge you to work in harmony with all the Second and Third Class Chiefs as well as District and Ward Heads and Local Government Officers for optimum performance so as to bring government developments to the doorstep of your subjects.

Ortom explained that “Before now we have only two First Class Chiefs but when we assumed office, our administration deemed it fit to review the Chieftaincy Law so as to upgrade the structure of the Traditional Institution and effect necessary reforms to enable it function better.

“Consequently, an Executive Bill was sponsored to create more Chiefdoms and clearly define the roles of Traditional Rulers in Benue State. Accordingly, the Benue State House of Assembly passed into Law the Bill for the Establishment of Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils in the State which I assented to on 11th October, 2016”, Ortom said.

He commended the Speaker and the entire members of the Benue State House of Assembly that passed the Law that led to the emergence of the 10 New First Class Chiefs in Benue State and assured the Traditional Institution in the State of the support and cooperation of government at all times.

The governor disclosed that he had in consultation with Benue State Executive Council (EXCO) approved an upward review in the remuneration of Traditional Rulers in the State to further give the Institution its well-deserved boost.

In his remark, the Chairman Benue State Council of Chiefs and Paramount Ruler, Tor TiV, Professor James Ayatse promised that the entire traditional institution will work closely with government to ensure peace, unity and cooperation of Benue subjects to constituted authorities.

He enjoined all the traditional rulers in the state to remain apolitical, neutral and fair in handling the affairs of the state and urged all sons and daughters to endeavour to register and obtain their permanent voters card in order to exercise their civil responsibility of choosing their leaders come 2019.

“We will Support government to overcome security challenges in our domain by ensuring that our subjects obey stipulated rules and regulations in the state.

“You have lifted the traditional institutions up and we will not disappoint you.Therefore I congratulate all the 10 first class chief that have received their staff of office and l assure that l will work with them to uphold the laid rules that regulates the traditional institutions in the state”, Prof. Ayatse.

Responding on behalf newly installed traditional Chiefs, the Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iortyer commended the governor for finding them worthy for the stool promising to join hands with government to bring peace and development in the state.

Chief Iortyer further appealed to the government to organize an orientation workshop and seminar for the traditional rulers to enable them acquaint themselves with the new Chieftency law.