Published On: Sun, Sep 9th, 2018

Ortom Appoints First Female Head Of Service

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appointed Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the new Head of Service.

According to a press starement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Mrs Onyeke who is the first female head of state in Benue hails from Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Until her elevation, Mrs Onyeke was a Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor.

She takes over from Engineer George Ede who is to proceed on retirement.

Mrs Veronica Onyeke has become the first female substantive Head of Service since the creation of Benue State.

