Orlu Cannot Sell Her Conscience And Right For Second Hand Vehicles – Agukwe​

More Political leaders from Orlu Local Government Area; one of the three sister local Governments Areas in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East Federal Constituency have continued to react angrily over the decision of the Honourable member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso to aspire for third term in the House as against a rotatory gentleman understanding amongst the Council Areas.

Recent among dissenting voices against the move is a onetime Commissioner for Information and Strategies in Imo state, Nze Elvis Agukwe. Agukwe who was instrumental to the emergence of Hon. Alagboso as Rep member in 2011 said his involvement was with an understanding that the position rotates between the two brother local governments of Orlu and Orsu since Oru-East already has the position of the senator.

“For information purposes, race is strictly for three sister LGAs viz Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East . Since Oru-East took the first shot, Orlu and Orsu have been inter changing because Oru-East have kept the Senate. Jerry Alagboso took the second ticket in 2015 by accident. Unfortunately Iyi died fighting to actualize his mandate which was freely given to him by the party. We are still aggrieved over the sudden mysterious death of Iyi while fighting to regain his ticket”, Agukwe explained in his reaction to an initial story done by this blog.

According to him, “Jerry is yet to apologize to Orlu LGA political class over his complicity in the saga which eventually took Iyi’s life. Maybe he now want to prove to us that he has arrived and can do whatever he likes. It can’t happen because we have what it takes to tell him to his face that he can’t colonize Orlu LGA.

“He has no capacity to do that. Orlu nwere nmadu. If he likes, let him share all the second-hand vehicles in Lagos. He can’t buy Orlu conscience and Orlu share with second hand vehicles. Let all politician from Orlu LGA know this. Collect his cars if he gives you. It’s your right. You gave him job and you are entitled to a reward”, he advised.

Agukwe added that the death of Iyi of Umuna cannot be in vain. “We can’t sell Orlu for second hand vehicles”, he said.

He added that Orlu Political leaders would soon serve the Asiwaju notice to stop further insults on Orlu people.

“We are watching and we have the capacity to do our battle. We are not quarrelling with Orsu LGA because we are brothers. Jerry is alone and he lost the primary at Civic Centre Ihioma clearly in 2015. He will lose again, and he knows it, so let nobody lose sleep over his declaration as Orlu cannot sell her conscience or right to Alagboso. Only time will tell”, he ended.

It would be recalled that at the PDP primary election of 2015 held at the Ihioma Civic Centre, Orlu, Chief Dr. Godwin Uche Dibe; the Iyi of Umuna was declared the winner of that election with about 45 votes of the delegates as against Alagboso’s 2​5​ votes.

​Video evidence emerged with Hon. Alagboso embracing the winner and congratulating him.​

But few days after that result, Chief Alagboso’s name emerged from Abuja as the winner while Dibe’s name was dropped. Iyi approached the courts to fight for his mandate but died from ill-health before the judgment.

–

Source: gregnwadikeblog.com