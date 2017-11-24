Orji Uzor Kalu should end his cowardly attacks against Governor Ikpeazu

It is cowardly for serial electoral failure, Orji Uzor Kalu (aka OUK) to use a fake and non existent group called “World Igbo Youth Council” to continuously attack the Governor of Abia State.

If he is man enough let him do the attacking himself and get appropriate response.

For the avoidance of doubt, any future attacks against the Governor of Abia state by that phantom group, with only an IP address, will be met with a very strong response highlighting, with evidence, how OUK almost destroyed Abia State with rituals, okija oaths, brazen looting of Abia state treasury, stealing of pensioners money and gratuity, murderous brigandage, stealing of donor funds meant for agricultural development in Abia State, mamacracy, fake projects, conspiracy to murder Nnamdi Kanu and many other malfeasance that should have confined him to a life time in jail.

For the avoidance of doubt, our group has evidence that OUK is the person behind the group called World Igbo Youth Council (WIYC) and we are warning him to stop attacking the incumbent Governor and allow him space to correct the evil foundation OUK laid for Abia State.

Orji Kalu and his group are well advised to focus on his thinly veiled attempts at hoodwinking President Buhari into dropping corruption charges against him for looting N3.2b of Abia money.

Nigerians are aware of the agreement he entered into with an APC cabal to the effect that his prosecution will experience delays until after 2019 polls if he can help the party perform well in the South East and Abia State in particular. The humiliation of APC in the recent Anambra Governorship election should be enough to tell the cabal that Kalu and others like him are political spent forces that cannot win any free and fair election even at the local government level.

We also believe it is only a matter of time before the President realizes that a leopard can’t change its spots and hope that the good name and good will of the president will not be further decimated by his association with a charlatan like Kalu.

Kalu has zero electoral value to APC and President Buhari as no sane Abian or Igbo man, including those in APC, will proudly follow OUK to any political party meeting. Even the members of the party he founded, PPA, have long dissociated themselves from him because they know his name is anathema to any political project.

Let it be known that we have warned Orji Uzor Kalu to leave Abia State Governor alone to do the work he was elected to do by Abians.

Signed

Maduka Ikoh

Abia Renaissance Movement