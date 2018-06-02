DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

June 1, 2018

Press Statement

Orji Kalu’s Killing Claims Has Nothing To Do With PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to come out clear on his “we use to kill’ statement at the recent South East rally of his violent-prone and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC).

We state this because the PDP do not kill and has never asked or contracted any of its members or anybody for that matter to kill on its behalf, over any matter whatsoever.

The PDP believes that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu spoke in his personal capacity and probably on issues concerning his activities. Since such a claim came from a person of the status and attainment of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, we hold that he could have certain information that requires explanations to the public.

The PDP remains a law-abiding political party, whose activities at all levels are guided by strong code of conduct and adherence to the laws of the land.

We therefore urge Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to come out clear on his claims and define those he referred to as “we” and the circumstances of the killings he spoke about, so as to put speculations on the matter to an end.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary