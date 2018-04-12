DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Those IPOB members slaughtered by Fulani soldiers died because Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu wanted Nnamdi Kanu killed at all cost in order to stop IPOB and please the north who threatened to kill Igbo people living in Northern Nigeria if Biafra agitation is not stopped.

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership wish to clarify that we continue to hold Chief John Nnia Nwodo, South East governors, Nigerian Army and some Lagos based political errand boys responsible for the murder of dozens of agitators during Operation Python Dance II which they initiated. Chief Nnia Nwodo and South East governors, especially Dave Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu along with their cohorts, stained their hands with the blood of the innocent whose only crime was to stand up for their right in defence of the honour and dignity of the Igbo race and entire people of Biafra.

Nnia Nwodo and his fellow band of murderers must know that our people are now enlightened enough not to accept their gimmicks and lies. Nwodo’s call for the Nigerian Army to probe the massacre in Abia and Rivers State is medicine after death.

There was no justification for Nnia Nwodo and South East governors to betray or sabotage the efforts of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB who were merely trying to rescue their nation Biafra from the hell Nigeria had become. The damage of Operation Python Dance has already been done. Those that perished as a result of the actions of Nnia Nwodo and South East governors, will never again rise from the grave. Therefore, it will be foolhardy for Ohaneze Ndigbo to act as though we have all of sudden forgotten the event of the 14th of September, 2017 that occasioned the killing of our vibrant youths in cold blood and possible murder of our leader and his parents.

John Nnia Nwodo and his associates in crime will never exonerate themselves from such crime against humanity by merely offering warm words at a function in Enugu. Selfishness, jealousy and envy made them to act ignominiously and now they are beginning to realize the gravity of what they did on that fateful day of September 14, 2017.

Any probe of the military invasion of Igboland and killing of IPOB members at Afaraukwu Umuahia, Isiala Ngwa, Aba and Obigbo Igweocha must start with the role Nwodo, Umahi, Ikpeazu and other governors played. They cannot join hands with the spirit of the dead to kill at night, then join the living during daylight to shed Crocodile tears at the funeral of their victims. Those IPOB members slaughtered by Fulani soldiers died because Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu wanted Nnamdi Kanu killed at all cost in order to stop IPOB and please the north who threatened to kill Igbo people living in Northern Nigeria if Biafra agitation is not stopped.

We urge the public to carefully scrutinise the statements of Nnia Nwodo, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi during and immediately after the military siege at our Kanu’s compound between 10-14 September 2017 to find answers to many questions regarding the role these Igbo men played in masterminding the slaughter of their own people.

In publicly available statements, Nnia Nwodo and Okezie Ikpeazu especially, admitted that Nnamdi Kanu and some of his supporters had to be killed as sacrificial lambs to save millions of Igbo lives in the North. People should go back and research the contents of the press briefing Nnia Nwodo gave titled “Why I parted ways with IPOB” in the aftermath of Operation Python Dance II. We find it baffling that Nnia Nwodo would belatedly, full 8 months after the heinous crime in Umuahia, be calling upon the Army to bring to book their soldiers implicated in the massacre, as if they (Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo governors) were not the people who actively initiated and supported the killing of their children in the first place. Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo governors are on record as being the only group in the history of the world, not just Nigeria, to call for the killing and extermination of their own people.

Nnia Nwodo wants IPOB to allow him hold his Igbo summit so he can celebrate his presumed victory over IPOB and dance on the grave of our fallen brothers and sisters. We can never allow him commit such sacrilege.

There will be no Igbo one Nigeria restructuring summit anywhere in Igboland unless they openly and unashamedly campaign for a referendum to ascertain the wish of the people of Biafra. Nnia Nwodo has made himself enemy of the people and must not allowed to continue playing with the life of our people.

They should not waste their energy dreaming and talking about restructuring as that would further alienate them from having a say in the affairs of the people of Biafra. One thing is certain, you cannot eat your cake and have it back, John Nnia Nwodo should do himself honor by tending a resignation letter than to wait until he is forced to bail out in disgrace. Enough of their arrant nonsenses, period!

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.