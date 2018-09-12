DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

12th September, 2018

Operation Python Dance III Is Opening Fresh Wounds – Igbo Renaissance Forum

The IGBO RENAISSANCE FORUM by this communication wish to state clearly that the launch of Operation Python Dance III in the South East is a recipe for unpredictable and mixed actions.

The Federal government of Nigeria is unnecessarily aggravating the people of the South East for reasons best known to them.

As the intimidation and suppression continues, we want the international community to be aware that Nigeria has unfortunately descended into the dark and dangerous abyss of dictatorship and tyranny, and that the earlier there’s concerted efforts from everyone to uproot it now before it grows tap roots, the best for everyone.

This same government that has taken so much pleasure in making the South East a killing field of choice has shown no intention of curbing the Fulani herds terrorists that are overrunning the whole country. Infact, it seems they are on a legal mission, considering the body language of this same government.

The Amnesty International after indicting the military for extrajudicial murder of hundreds of Igbos in the last Python Dance II, this government has not done anything to investigate the actions of their men.

Each expedition of BLOODLETTING code named OPERATION PYTHON DANCE in the South East has always left a very sorrowful, bloody trail of the blood of Igbo youth.

There is a limit to what a people can stomach.

LET WISDOM AND COMMON SENSE VISIT THE SCHEMERS OF SUCH INHUMAN ENTERPRISE.

We are therefore asking for a step down of this so called military exercises that have been a killing expedition by the Federal government of Nigeria.

The smell of gunpowder and blood is still too fresh in the South East for another round of bloodletting!

We are calling on the South East Governors to live up to their mandate to protect the lives of those who gave them the mandate.

We consider it a big flop for these Governors to fold their arms while such actions are meted out on the South East.

It’s very significant that this is coming at the time when the only thing that gives you all sleepless nights is around the corner (RE-ELECTION).

We the masses would advise ourselves and ensure that ONLY those that are willing to keep the promise of protecting our lives when they get into office shall surely get to the government houses.

We want to promise you that it will not be business as usual. It is either you stand up for us today or we hand over our mandate to ready and willing lovers of the people.

We shall continue consulting with other groups and individuals to see the way forward as we also make clear that these actions are testing our patience and certainly, it will wear out some day…….

SIGNED:

*Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (Oyi of Oyi II)*

*International Coordinator.*