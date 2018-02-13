DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Operation Cat Dance: Suswam Calls For Cooperation Of Residents

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam has called on all Benue residents to cooperate with security agencies in the state for a successful military operation in the state.

Suswam stated this when he and his wife, Arc. Mrs. Yemisi Dooshima Suswam visited displaced victims of recent Fulani herdsmen attacks in the State and donated relief materials worth thousands of naira.

The former state Governor who visited IDP camps at Ugba and Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of the state informed the people of the impending launch of the military operation code named “Ayem a Kpatuma” ordered by the federal government of Nigeria to help stop the herdsmen attacks and called on the people to be law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the success of the operation in the state.

Suswam had condemned what he termed as the wanton destruction of lives and properties by suspected Fulani herdsmen, expressing deep sympathy with the victims of the attacks and urged them to bear their plight with fortitude as it will soon come to an end.

He equally enjoined everyone above the age of eighteen years in the state to come out in their numbers and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise to vote, at the next round of elections, for persons of their choice who will provide the desired leadership for the peace and progress of the state.

Former First Lady of Benue State, Arc. Mrs. Yemisi Dooshima Suswam, prayed for the displaced persons entreating God Almighty to grant them the grace to endure the pains of their present ordeal.

The former First Lady also urged the victims to embrace God as He alone has answers to their problems.

She donated, on behalf of the Suswam family, relief materials to the victims including a hundred bags of rice, 500 pieces of wrappers, 10 bags of maize, 30 cartons of Indomie, 20 bags of cooking salt, 20 cartons of washing soap, 20 cartons of Vaseline Body Cream and 400 bales of Sanitary Pads for women.

Also speaking at the occasion, member of the Benue State House of Assembly for Logo State Constituency, Terna-Kester Kyenge, lamented the painful experience the displaced person are going through as a result of the unfortunate attacks visited on them by the herdsmen.

He said the attacks have become one too many but enjoined the victims to be strong in their hour of trial even as he called on the relevant authorities to live up to their responsibility by restoring peace and security to the affected areas on a permanent basis.

Speaking earlier Dr. Terkula Suswam had decried the spate of incessant attacks on helpless Tiv farmers in Logo and the neighbouring Taraba State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said the displaced persons numbering more than fifteen thousand are in dire need of assistance, including medical care, informing that there has already been six births in the camp.

Dr. Terkula Suswam called on the federal authorities to expedite action and ensure the restoration of security to the affected areas to enable the displaced persons return to their respective places.