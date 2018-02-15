DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has urged President Muhammad Buhari to consider the overwhelming clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country to ensure a peaceful co-existence among the various tribes in the country.

The Coordinator of the Gani Adams-led OPC in Edo State, Comrade Bright Omoviroro, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement reads: “It is pertinent for President Muhammad Buhari to listen to the voices of eminent Nigerians who have raised their voices in support of restructuring of Nigeria.

“The popular maxim is, Vox Populi, Voc Dei. The voice of the people is the voice of God. We are truly in support of the quest for restructuring and peaceful co-existence of all tribes in the country. This is the current trend across the world and Nigeria is not an exception.”

The OPC members also applauded the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for its transformation agenda, adding: “We urge all the citizens in the state to support the state government in his drive to tale Edo to its promised land.”

Finally, the group in he statement, expressed support for the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, for projecting the cultural heritage of the Kingdom.