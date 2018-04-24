DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ongoing Massacre: Deploy Soldiers To Nasarawa Now – Maku Appeals FG

Rabiu Omaku Doma

Labaran Maku has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as matter of urgency deploy soldiers to the crisis prone Nasarawa South to save lives being killed on daily basis by Fulani herders.

The former Minister of Information indicated the deployment of soldiers to enforce peace in Nasarawa South should be the topmost priority of the Federal Government.

He stated this in a chat with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists who visited him at his abode in Akun Development Area.

“The situation in Nasarawa State is not about road blocks on the highways but should be about the deployment of soldiers to the hard to reach communities that are prone to attacks at the border towns of Benue and Nasarawa State. The people butchered on daily basis are the same people that voted you into power, it is only the military that would secure communities captured by Fulani mercenaries“.

He called on Nasarawa State Government to find a formula for peace by revisiting the communique of 2001 in crisis between herdsmen and Farmers in Nasarawa Local Government. The said communique was issued in Kuru following the aftermath of the skirmishes in Nasarawa Local Government.

The former minister also recalled another crisis witnessed was between herdsmen and farmers in Odeni Magaji under the leadership of late governor, Aliyu Akwe Doma. He added that the State had since enjoyed relative peace – until the coming Governor Al-Makura in 2011 when the State was turned into a theatre of death and killings.

Labaran Maku called on Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to emulate his Anambra counterpart, Willie Obiano.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate in Nasarawa State commended the concerted efforts of Obiano for turning around the future of the State previously marred by kidnappings, robbery and miscellaneous crimes.

“The economy is booming under Obiano as salaries are paid as at when due.