One Dies, Scores Injured As Police, Youths Clash In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

One person lost his life, while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries in a clash between the some groups of youths and police in Umunze, Anambra state over yet to be ascertained issues which led to the burning of police vehicle.

247ureports.com gathered that trouble started when the police had from Umuahia stormed the area to effect some arrests, which resulted in some youths protesting the incessant arrests within the area.

The youths were said to have engaged in exchange of gunfire with the police, before they pounced on the police vehicle within reach and set it ablaze.

“As soon as they sited uncommon police presence within the area, they reinforced to set the police station ablaze, but the police was smart to read the hand writing, so they withdrew.

“Some youths sustained injuries and one of them later died,” a source said.