DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ondo State Targets 700,000 Children For Measles Immunization

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The sum of #16.7 million has been paid by the Ondo State Government as counterpart funds for the 2018 Measles Vaccination Campaign.

Addressing reporters at an Inter-ministerial Press Briefing at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro said the vaccination was free of charge for children from age nine months to five years.

The Commissioner said the vaccinations which would be flagged off on Thursday, 8, of March in Idanre would be in two phases.

Dr. Adegbenro said the first phase will cover ten Local Government Areas of the state which are: Ese-Odo, Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, Ilaje, Irele, Ondo East, Ondo West, Idanre and Ifedore from 8th to 13th March, 2018.

According to the Commissioner, the second phase would take care of children in the remaining eight council areas of Ose, Owo, Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Akure North and Akure South from 15th to 20th, March 2018.

Dr Adegbenro who pointed out that the exercise was targeting 700,000 children between the ages of nine months and five years across the state would hold in Churches, Mosques, schools, markets and at the 576 Primary Healthcare facilities instead of the usual house to house campaign.

“We have 992 vaccination teams. Each of the team is made up of two vaccinators, two recorders, one town crier, one mobilizer and one crowd controller.

The Health Commissioner and his Information and Orientation counterpart, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, urged parents to make their children available for the exercise to avert child mortality, blindness, deafness and mental retardation.

The briefing according to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi was to acquaint residents of the state on the efforts of the Akeredolu administration at making quality Health Care accessible to its citizens.

Bode Akinwumi

Press Officer,

Governor’s Office