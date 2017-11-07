Onazi And Simon Withdrawn From Latest Nigeria Squad

Nigerian internationals Kenneth Omeruo and Olanrewaju Kayode have replaced Ogenyi Onazi, and Moses Simon respectively in the latest Super Eagles squad.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on Algeria (last 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier) and Argentina (international friendly) in the next few days.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that Onazi and Simon are both nursing injuries.

The NFF released the following statement on their official website on Monday:

“The Super Eagles on Monday in Rabat, Morocco began preparation for Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria which is scheduled for Constantine.

”Meanwhile, Coach Gernot Rohr has replaced injured midfielder Ogenyi Onazi with defender Kenneth Omeruo, while Girona FC of Spain forward Olanrewaju Kayode takes the place of Moses Simon, who is also knocked out by injury,” a statement read.

Nigeria, who have already qualified for next year’s World Cup, will face Algeria at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui in Constantine on Friday.

The Super Eagles will then take on Argentina at the Krasnodar Stadium in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday, 14 November 2017.