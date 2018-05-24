DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Police Press Release

On The Spot Assessment Of Damages At Amassoma

The labour unrest between non academic staff and the authority of the Niger Delta University has been contained by a detachment of Anti-riot Policemen of Bayelsa State Command.

Currently, peace and security has been restored in Amassoma and its environs after infiltration by hoodlums with ulterior motives into the peaceful engagement between the workers and the university authority, despite the agreement between community leaders, stakeholders and the university authority to reopen the university.

In the wake of the violent protest and destruction of properties by hoodlums at the Police Division, Police Out-Post and the Niger Delta University (NDU), all in Amassoma Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State. The Commissioner of Police CP Don Awunah, led the Senior Police Officers to Amassoma community for on the spot assessment of damages, caused by miscreants at the Niger Delta University, Police Divisional Headquarters, and the Market Police Out-Post, Amassoma.

The Amassoma Police Divisional Headquarters, the Market Police Out-Post and Police vehicles were attacked and vandalized by the hoodlums, and some items were carted away. Similarly, at the Niger Delta University the hoodlums stole Desktop Computers, Deep Freezers, Fridges, Televisions and other appliances, from several offices in the school

After assessing the damage and the property stolen, the Commissioner of Police directed the Command’s Tactical Commanders to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen items.

The Tactical Commanders immediately swung into action and on 21st March, 2018 at about 1800hrs, based on actionable intelligence, and the combined effort of Local Vigilantee, Policemen raided a Criminal hideout at Ogobiri Community, Amassoma and recovered Seven (7) Computers stolen from the ICT centre Niger Delta University (NDU) and a ceiling fan.

The suspects were given a hot chase and one Toma Napoleon ‘m’ 25yrs was arrested. The suspect confessed to the crime and his currently cooperating with Police operatives, who are on the trail of other fleeing suspects.

The Command hereby appeals to members of the community and the general public to assist the Police with useful information that may lead to the arrest and recovery of the remaining items.

DSP ASINIM BUTSWAT

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BAYELSA STATE COMMAND.