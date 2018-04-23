DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Omo Agege Should Face The Law If Found Guilty – Nwokeukwu (SAN)

An Aba-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chibuike Nwokeukwu has said that Sen Omo Agege should bear the full weight of the law if found guilty of masterminding the invasion of the Senate Chambers by suspected thugs.

Nwokeukwu who said that he prefers to say that Omo Agege may not mastermind the invasion knowing the legal implications, stated that after police investigations if Omo Agege was in any way connected with the invasion that he should face the law squarely.

>He added that he believes that those suspected thugs may be over zealous supporters of the Senator who acted without his consent, adding that the incident should not be swept under the carpet rather a thorough investigation should be launched to unravel the perpetrators.

“The attack on the hallowed chambers of the senate should not be swept under the carpet. It should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.If the invasion is not resolved, it will send a negative signal to our democracy and I wonder where the country would be heading to,” Nwokeukwu said.

On the argument whether the legislature can sit without the mace, Nwokeukwu opposed the argument, noting that the mace is the symbol of authority and that” the legislature cannot seat without it”.