Okorocha’s Free Education Has Produced Perpetual Underclass Of Houseboys – Aide

By Austin Echefu

Dr. Kelechi Opkaleke, former Special Assistant to Governor Okorocha on Public Enlightenment, has berated the Governor on his free education policy in the state, saying that it is mere political gimmick.

He said that the Governor’s educational policy is not backed by any law in the state, noting that the Governor’s educational policy has produced perpetual underclass houseboys.

Dr Okpaleke made this known through a statement he released, wondering whether the free education was not a gimmick, adding that it benedits only the Governor.

“Is rescue government’s free education a political gimmick or genuine? It’s been seven years of rescue free education, according to the commissioner for education, yet there is no single law or even an executive bill forwarded to the Imo House of Assembly backing the policy”, he said.

He also wondered who “Actually benefits from free education; the pupils and students of the state or the states executive governor?”

He argued that “If the pupils and students of Imo State are the actual beneficiaries of Owelle’s free education, why are students and pupils of Imo public school leaving and moving into private schools in droves even in the villages? How many of the persons who disturb the peace and enjoyment of the state with shouts of free education have their wards in public schools?

“Is Owelle’s free education creating a perpetual underclass of house boys and girls through fourth grade education, because these are the only children sent to these public schools by their guardian?”.

The former appointee of the Governor posited that “The answers to the above questions will finally determine who benefits from Owelle’s free education”.

The Governor is celebrating his free education policy amidst widely held view that there is no free education in the state, and that the Governor’s policy on education has led to very poor standard of esucation in the state.