Government Of Imo State

Press Release

Okorocha Won’t Be Provoked By Araraume & Co – Imo Govt

…He Will Continue To Exercise High Level Of Tolerance

Governor Rochas Okorocha won’t allow himself to be provoked by the disturbing and insulting activities of some politicians in the state who think that the best way to go this time is to make too much noise and insult the governor. The governor will continue to exercise high level of tolerance which he has continued to do since 2011 when he became governor.

We have read report about the protest in Abuja by the personal rag-tag aides of the make-ups of the so-called Coalition, and they called them Imo Youths. We have also read another publication equally by a motley group answering Imo Stakeholders, talking about Vote of no Confidence. Those in the sick Coalition are also those who constitute the stakeholders.

Nigerians should ask these elements why all their activities take place in Abuja. They took the stolen materials for the Congresses to Hotels in Abuja and were filling them there, until the Police came and arrested four of their aides.

The reported protest by their aides in Abuja and all they have been doing are in Abuja. The truth is that they cannot come into Imo State and do such things. Imo people do not know what they are doing.

We should not also forget that in 2011, Chief Ifeanyi Araraume was the governorship Candidate of ACN, while Chief Ikedi Ohakim, the incumbent then, was the Candidate of PDP, but Rochas Okorocha took APGA’s ticket and defeated them. Araraume came fourth and lost in his Isiala Mbano local government.

We are talking about Rochas Okorocha who abandoned APGA said to be Igbo Party in 2014 and joined the merger that gave birth to APC at the risk of his second tenure, with all the Federal Ministers like Prof Viola Onwuliri, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and all the Federal Apparatuses working for the PDP Candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha in 2015, yet Rochas Okorocha defeated them through the ballot box.

And the achievements of Owelle Okorocha in the State as governor have exceeded the achievements all those who had governed the state since its creation in 1976, put together. So, in 2019 achievements will count a lot and noise making won’t count.

For the sake of emphasis, Rochas is going to finish very strong and by the grace of God and with the votes of Imo people, he is to see to the election of a worthy successor of his choice. He has more than one thousand verifiable Projects to his credit. All these noise makers with some of them having multi-billion naira stores, courtesy of the money meant for their constituency projects when they were at the National Assembly, won’t fly in 2019.

Imo is calm. These folks make a lot of noise in Abuja and sneak into Imo to avoid the wrath of the people. By 2019, the picture will become clearer for Nigerians to appreciate the magnitude of the love of Imo people for Rochas, who has reduced the poverty level in the state from 57% in 2011 to 19% in 2017.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor