DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Okorocha Swears-In Two New Commissioners

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

…Says His Concern For 2019 Is To Give Imo People Someone Who Would Continue The Good Works

Governor Rochas Okorocha has Sworn-in two new Commissioners and two new Transition Committee Chairmen. The new Commissioners are, Barr. Daniel Nworie for the Ministry of Sports, and Prof. Mrs. Edna Njoku for the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Barr. Ugochi Nnanna Okoro who was before now, the Commissioner for Agriculture is now the Commissioner for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The new Transition Committee Chairmen also sworn-in are, Hon. Ugorji Collins for Mbailtoli Local Government and Hon Kelechi Iwueze for Ehime Mbano Local Government.

In his speech at the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, June 4, 2018 at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Governor Okorocha said his concern for 2019 is to leave behind a successor who would continue the good works which the Rescue Mission Government has begun in the State, and not for any other reason or consideration.

His words, “the Rescue Mission Government has done very well and will also finish well. This is because no government in the history of the State before this administration had done one-tenth of what this administration has done. And we have done so because I mean well for Imo State and her people,

“And that is the reason the excuses given by those who had governed the State before me were giving like, there was no money or I have been in Court, has never come out from my month. We have a brand new state at the moment”, he added.

According to the governor, the sixteen years of the PDP administration were wasted. The Minister of Information will be here to Commission some of our projects, the Vice-President and the President will also come at different times to Commission different projects because they are too many.”

He continued “I will continue to work till the handover date. And I will never leave Imo people alone. I will ensure someone who would have the zeal or passion to work for the state and continue the good works will take over. It goes beyond the issue of zoning because such issue won’t put food on the table of the citizenry”.

He said “I have seen what can be good for Imo people. There is struggle for power. In Imo State, there are two groups. Those who believe in the ordinary people and those who believe in the Cabal. And the only interest of the Cabal is the treasury which my coming denied them. So they are fighting back, but they will fail”.

The governor stressed “I can count more than 200 people I have made big. I also have more than 20,000 I have given education free across the states and Africa. These people who are desperate for power cannot make such claims. They only want to remain stakeholders until the world ends.

The governor charged the new appointees to live upto expectation, telling them too that to whom much is given, much is also expected.

Talking on behalf of the new appointees, Prof. Edna Njoku said they would be committed to the course of the Rescue Mission Government in the State and would not be found wanting, or abuse the confidence reposed in them, stating that Imo State and her people are very proud of the governor.