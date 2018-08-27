DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Okorocha Swears In 27 LGA Chairs

…As Governor Rochas Okorocha Charges Them To Shun Corruption & Remember The Down Trodden

…Also Tells Them To Live At The Council Headquarters

The twenty-seven (27) Local Government Council Chairmen elected in the State on Saturday, August 25, 2018 have been sworn-in. They were sworn-in on Monday August 27 2018, by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu a representative of the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Pascal Nnadi who is on vacation overseas, at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers Government House Owerri.

Addressing the Chairmen, Governor Rochas Okorocha advised them to shun corruption and always remember the down trodden, adding that their election was a trust of the highest order and that the trust must not be abused but must be used for the benefit of the common masses.

He told them that the swearing-in ceremony signifies a social contract between them and the ordinary man on the street, telling them that in every action they would like to take they must first think about how it would affect positively or negatively on those they have been elected to lead.

The governor said “today among millions of Imolites, you have been chosen to steer the ships of the various Local Governments of Imo State. This victory is unique as it comes with a lot of responsibilities. To whom much is given, much is expected. You must ensure that the people do not regret voting you as their Chairmen”.

He continued “Before the coming of the Rescue Mission Government, we have had so many past elected Chairmen, Transition Committee Chairmen and the rest of them. I have taken time to assess their performances, I make bold to say that the only time in the history of Imo State that we have seen anything like delivering on Campaign promises and bringing dividends of democracy to the Local Governments is during this era of Rescue Mission Government. And I stand to be challenged”.

His words “within these seven years though under the Transition Committee arrangement, we can see Local Government building 200 bed hospitals, building schools in every ward of these Local Governments, now building ICT Centres and Chapels in every Local Government. During this period under review, no Local Government has built or constructed less than 50 kilometers of roads, all asphalted in addition to the free education that our children now enjoy, all courtesy of Local Governments of Imo State,

“This is to tell you the standard Local Governments have performed under the Rescue Mission Government. You must never perform less. You must perform more than these Projects we have done already.” he stated

The governor also remarked, “You are now the Chief Executives to manage the resources of your respective Local Governments. Prudency is the name of the game. This is the secret of the success of the Rescue Mission that today we can proudly say that no government in the history of the State can match our achievements”.

He also reminded them that “any corrupt Chairman will be compelled to face the wrath of the law. I have seen Chairmen come and gone. So the end of the matter justifies the matter. Public funds are dangerous as when you steal it, there is always an ultimate price you pay for it. Be careful with public funds. If it is a gift don’t take it. Make sure you can give account of any Public Fund you have used. This is the only way you can be out of the spiritual bondage or curse that comes with Public Fund”.

The governor also directed that the Chairmen should all live in the Council headquarters warning that it would now be an impeachable offence for any Chairman to live outside the Council headquarters and added that if funds permit, the Rescue Mission Government would partner with the Chairmen to build legislative quarters, so that the Councillors can also live there.

He also advised them to work in harmony with their Vice Chairmen and the elected Councillors to avoid squabbles among them, stressing too that they should carry along the traditional rulers in their various Local Governments.

Barr. Mbagwu Augustine, the Chairman of Nkwerre Local Government, in his vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues, assured that they would not take their election for granted and would also work in line with the letters of the Oath of Office and that of allegiance they had taken.

The newly sworn-in Chairmen are; Chidi Nwaturuocha (Aboh Mbaise), Evan Obinna N. Chinwe (Ngor-Okpala), Chizoba .O. Chizoba (Nwangele), Obiora Kenneth (Njaba), Barr. Mbagwu Augustine (Nkwerre), Okezie Paschal (Obowo), Barr. GTO Mgborokwu (Oguta), Amadi Ebenezar (Ohaji/Egbema), Clement Onwumere (Okigwe), Augustus Chikezie (Onuimo), Ikechukwu Daniel O. (Orlu), Okonkwo Kingsley Ndubuisi (Orsu), Barr. Duru Evaristus (Oru-East), Chief Udemba Obi (Oru-West), Joseph Agor (Owerri Municipal), Vitalis O. Anyaegbu (Owerri North), Anthony Chidi (Owerri West), Onuoha Adolphus (Ahiazu Mbaise), Nwosu Reginald C. (Ehime Mbano), Chioma Tycloon (Ezinihitte ), Dr. Joy Ezebuiro (Ideato North), Osuorji Emeka (Ideato South), Jude Mbachu .E. (Isiala Mbano), Metu Chukwunyere (Ikeduru), Hon. Boniventure Okafor (Ihitte-Uboma), Nwadike Chimezie (Isu), Chief Bethram Mbah (Mbaitoli).