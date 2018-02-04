DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Government Of Imo State

Press Release

Okorocha Says It Has Been A Battle Between Him & Those Who Kept The State In Bondage

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Rochas Okorocha says it has been a battle between him and those who had held the State and her people in bondage before his emergence as the governor of the State in 2011, adding that his determination to free the State and the Citizenry from the bondage attracted enemity for him from those who had held the State down.

Governor Okorocha spoke at a Special Church Service to mark Imo at 42, held at the Victory Chapel Government House Owerri on Sunday, February 4, 2018, Stating that his coming as governor was to rescue the State and the people including their mindset.

He said “Today, I’m happy as I stand before you as governor of Imo State. This is an honour I can never take for granted. Before my advent, I have always nursed it in my mind that I would one day become the governor of this State. After my first attempt in 1999, I decided that the place is not meant for me. But on the other hand, I discovered that Imo State was in bondage and in the hands of very few. That was the reason I decided to condescend from my presidential ambition to come and rescue this State”.

He added “But my coming to rescue Imo was not just the people alone and the state of affairs, but the most important rescue was the mindset of the people. Hence, the team, Rescue Mission. It has been a battle not between me and the citizens of the state, but a battle between me and those who kept the state in bondage”.

His words “The beginning of changing the mindset of the people was the composition of the state anthem, Imo my state, great state my state. For the first time, a people owned their state. A sense of direction was established and I most cherish this anthem when Primary School pupils recite it”.

The governor stated “Today, I have set standard for the world to see. Henceforth, any governor that will not meet the standard set by the Rescue Mission Administration or aim to exceed our successes is bound to be unpopular and a failed government”.

He continued “Before, people used to see the governor as the owner of the state until the Rescue Mission Administration came and made the people to know that the state belongs to them Governor as a nomenclature is just an ordinary office by which the state is run. Please, like the preacher said, according to Psalm 77:11 where he drew his message, let us learn to remember and appreciate our state,

“I urge you to look at the successes and developmental strides and the new look of the state and glorify God, it is not me. Subtract Rochas from the State and reflect on the Imo State of today and that of the administrations before me, we have reasons to celebrate after so many verifiable infrastructures spotting every 5km around the state,

“I urge you to love your state and be proud of it. Carry your state to lofty heights wherever you go so that God will be glorified for the things he has done. Imo has been rescued” he stated.

–

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor