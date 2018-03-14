DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Okorocha Not Ready To Rebuild Akokwa Market – Izuogu

By Austin Echefu

The people of Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State have lamented how Governor Rochas Okorocha is unperturbed about their ancient market which he destroyed recently, saying that he is not ready to rebuild the market.

Speaking with journalists, an indigene of Akokwa who is also a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uzoma Okafor Izuogu, said that Imo State government has no plans to rebuild the Akokwa Market which was demolished few weeks ago by the state government.

According to Chief Izuogu who opined that from the look of things, the body language and speech of the representatives of the Commissioner of Market Development who came to address Akokwa leaders and stakeholders, nothing indicates that the state government is ready to rebuild the market.

He observed that nothing meaningful came out of the meeting with the representatives of the government, even as he fears that the people would continue to suffer poverty as a result of the demolition.

He accused Imo State government of playing with the feelings and well-being of the people and not being able to read in between the lines, stressing that the people are fed up and do not trust the government anymore because of their insincerity.

“The insensitivity of the government is unimaginable and I think the time to address them has come”, he said.

Chief Izuogu frowned at the sufferings and hardship Imo people are passing through due to bad governance by the All Progressive Congress (APC) government in the state.

He said that before the coming of APC both at the National Imo state levels, a bag of rice sold for between N7,500 and N8,000 but now a bag of rice is selling for N23,000.

“Fuel sold for N97 per litre up to April 2015 and now feel is sold at N185 Per liter”, he added, noting that Nigerians and Imo people in particular are passing through hell due to bad governance of APC government.

Chief Izuogu also noted that due to what the mechanics, artisans, keke operators, traders, pensioners and workers are suffering in the hands of APC led government in Imo state, their prayers is for 2019 to draw nearer for so as to sack them from office.

On the Imo debt profile of N93 billion, Chief Izuogu said he was shocked by the revelation that the APC led government in Imo state is indebted to the tune of more than N93 billion despite the N26.6bn former Governor Ikedi Ohakim handed over to them in 2011.

He added that the most worrisome aspect of the high debt profile is that Imo State is one state that has been collecting monthly Federated allocations, local government allocations, 13% Oil Derivation, Paris Club refunds, Ecological Funds, etc, without anything to show for it.

According to him, the implication of the high Imo debt profile is that Imo State is in bondage that could last for over fifty years.