Okorocha Mute On Attack On Archbishop Obinna

By Austin Echefu

Governor Rochas Okorocha has refused to comment on the attack on Archbishop AJV Obinna by the members of Ugwumba Movement, a political association for the governorship ambition of his son in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, saying that the state government does “not intend to bug our audience with lengthy story to show the reason behind this latest blackmail or onslaught until Archibishop Obinna himself talks on this claim”.

The Archbishop was attacked on Saturday during a commendation service in Mgwoma Obube Community in Owerri North LGA by the members of Ugwumba Movement when the Archbishop condemned the actions of Governor Okorocha, saying that Imo people are suffering under his regime, and that it was wrong of him to share out political positions ahead of the 2019 general elections, including endorsing his son in-law for Governor.

The Archbishop said that what Imo people want in 2019 is someone who is mature and has experience.

But in a press release by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the government added those spreading the news of the attack on the Archbishop are blackmailers, stressing that they would say nothing until the Archbishop personally commented on it.

The government claimed that Uche Nwosu has got the support of the youths and that that is the reason he is being blackmailed. “However, we say this for posterity sake. Imo people, including youths, students, men and women have thrown their unalloyed support behind the youthful Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship in the State. He has become the subject-matter as long as that issue is concerned, with APC officials and leaders from 24 out of the 27 Local Governments in the State having already endorsed him for the 2019 Imo guber”.

The government also said: “Now seeing Uche Nwosu as the guy to beat in the 2019 election, they now think that there is no other way to stop him than through unwarranted blackmail. That is the reason, such a quintessential gentleman and an embodiment of decency should be associated with whatever that transpired at the event in question.

“Also note that the issue of being an in-law to Governor Okorocha has refused to fly. So the change in their tactics.

“For weeks now, they have flooded the social media with one ugly story or the other against the young man, but to Imo people, such elements are wasting their time. They do not know that when God has said yes to any project nobody can say No”.

It also recalled that “in 2015, in their effort to blackmail Governor Rochas Okorocha out of winning his Second term election they called him names including Alhaji in Government House and Okoro Hausa and when all that had failed, the thugs hired by the PDP and APGA then came and pulled down the Podium meant for guests for the Political debate for the governorship Candidates also organized by the Owerri Catholic Diocese. The same people went wild with the false story that Governor Okorocha told his supporters to pull down the Podium even when he had not arrived the venue of the event. Imo people knew the truth and still went ahead to cast their votes for him enmass”.

The government also noted that “This time, it is Uche Nwosu because they have seen that he is the man for 2019 with God on our side. And no amount of blackmail or tricks would change the plan of God on the young man to govern the State. It takes someone alive in the things of the Spirit to know that Uche Nwosu is a ‘Child’ of destiny. He has the divine mark. And anyone fighting him is fighting his God. And no one can battle with God”.

However, in his reaction, Dr Ikedi Ohakim who is running for a second term in office condemned the attack on the Archbishop, noting that “There are no special venues created for speaking against evil. Speak out against evil everywhere and anywhere you find yourself.

“The place of burial is the best place to remind us that it could be us in the coffin tomorrow and a perfect time to call on the living to retrace our steps and order our lives in fairness, truth and justice.”