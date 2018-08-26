DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Okorocha Deceiving Nigerians, Imolites, Destroy Mbakwe’s legacies – ADP

…As gov’ship aspirant calls for Peace accord

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has faulted the Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha’s style of governance, saying all what the governor has been doing was to decieve the citizens both in the state and in entire country.

According to ADP, all the legacies left behind by the first governor of the state, Chief Sam Mbakwe have all collapsed under governor Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, when one of the Imo state governorship aspirants, Chief Pascal Ejiogu, came to collect his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, ADP National Secretary, James Okoroma, said the state was in dare need of quality leadership, adding that his party have what it takes to provide such in the state.

“When former governor Mbakwe was there, what you call Independent Power Plant today were started by Mbakwe. He built three power plants in the three Senatorial districts. He built Shoe factories, Painting industries, Poultry, General hospitals in Local government areas and many others but unfortunately, all those things Mbakwe built have all collapsed.

“Even in Imo today there is no transport system, everything has collapsed. And governor Rochas is simply deceiving Nigerians and himself but I know tnat posterity will not forgive him. So the challenge of leadership in Imo is enormous and I’m passionate about it.

“As a National Secretary of this party (ADP) I will ensure that the man who will emerge as our candidate is equipped intellectually, politically and economically to provide leadership, and ADP is a platform to use to actualise this drwam.”

The governorship aspirant, Chief Ejiogu, who was worried about the spate of violence and killings in the country however called for Peace Accord among political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections

Speaking on his plans for the state, he promised to pay all the salaries and pension arrears as soon as he emerge the next governor.

“I will make sure things work in Imo state. I will bring back Civil Service. My lovely state is the poorest oil producing state in Nigeria because of the debt the state has incurred. When I become the governor, we will ensure that we increase IGR. There is no security in Imo state, kidnapping is back. We are going to ensure that every house in Imo state has CCTV. Imo state will be better under me.

“From the word go, my administration will digitalise Imo state. Every Imolite will get number. Digitalising Imo state means everybody will know you, you will pay the right tax, there is nothing you will do in Imo state and get away with it because we know everything about you.”

He also assured that when he emerge he will share his government with women on ratio of 50-50.

On the need for Peace Accord before the general elections, Chief Ejiogu said: “I believe there should be a Peace Accord and I also believe there should be a synergy between political parties. Everybody should work together because all we want is good governance.

“To me, people are not suppose to first for anything, I don’t know the cause of all the wrangling but what I know tnat is right is that in every civilised country all what political parties are pursuing is good governance. So, there is no need for fighting if we really mean well for the nation. We should be allowed to do election without fighting and killings. It is wrong. What is right is allow the people to make their choice.”

He, however, faulted the arrest over 100 Imo women recently.

“We thank God that they have been released but it quite pathetic. It is not fair that these women were arrested in the first place, they were just protesting which was a peaceful protest, they were not supposed to have been stop for saying their minds and in this country I believe we still have freedom of expression because it wrong, it is not right but we thank God they have been released.